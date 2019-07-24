Matthews International Capital Management Upped Holding in Yy (YY); Jabil (JBL) Holder Texas Yale Capital Lowered Position by $2.66 Million

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81 million, down from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 322,625 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 25/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE APRIL 24, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil; 26/03/2018 – Jabil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire, Effective Aug. 31; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Expects to ‘Approach’ $21B of Revenue for the Yea; 15/03/2018 – JABIL SEES 3Q REV. $4.75B TO $5.05B, EST. $4.79B; 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 99.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.71M, up from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 709,885 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). 576,035 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.02% or 158,823 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.02% or 7,594 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 104,275 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.08% or 3.89 million shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Arizona State Retirement holds 101,096 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 0.33% or 860,905 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Glenview Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 100,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 8,950 shares to 79,505 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (FM).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $66,000 activity.

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jabil Inc. (JBL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jabil Packaging Solutions Launches New Sustainable Packaging Services; Accelerates Sustainable Packaging Innovation – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.53M for 11.27 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AAR Corp (AIR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dover (DOV) Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Lag Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TSX futures rise, tracking global equities – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vietnam Q2 GDP growth at 6.71% y/y vs 6.82% expansion in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle (CSL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.