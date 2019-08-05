Matthews International Capital Management Upped By $16.48 Million Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stake; WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) stake by 1127.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc acquired 383,200 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 417,200 shares with $18.23M value, up from 34,000 last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd now has $18.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 9.47% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 5.78 million shares traded or 44.68% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F

Among 4 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WPX Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned "Overweight" rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has "Hold" rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Williams Capital Group. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.78 billion. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. It has a 17.45 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The stock decreased 5.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 10.32M shares traded or 36.01% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX Energy, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Syntal Capital Partners Lc has invested 0.13% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 628,044 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Lc has 18,206 shares. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Corp owns 71,890 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 148,734 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 35,700 shares. Hap Trading Lc holds 0.17% or 146,034 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 437,697 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Covington Mgmt has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 6,800 were accumulated by Hartford Management. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Jpmorgan Chase And Comm holds 639,859 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 140,900 shares. Piedmont Incorporated has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

