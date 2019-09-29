Matthews International Capital Management Upped By $1.02 Million Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Has 1.52 Sentiment

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 9.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc acquired 10,600 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 123,300 shares with $11.91M value, up from 112,700 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $16.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.55% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.21. About 2.59M shares traded or 117.12% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 225 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 148 cut down and sold stock positions in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 78.26 million shares, down from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fleetcor Technologies Inc in top ten positions decreased from 11 to 10 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 123 Increased: 161 New Position: 64.

The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $288. About 448,774 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.19M for 24.91 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.