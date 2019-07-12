Matthews International Capital Management Trimmed Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Holding By $628,000; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Cut By $4.28 Million Its Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) stake by 51.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 82,325 shares as Papa Johns Intl (PZZA)’s stock rose 15.98%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 79,049 shares with $4.19M value, down from 161,374 last quarter. Papa Johns Intl now has $1.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 135,713 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) stake by 2.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC)’s stock rose 0.54%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 669,237 shares with $27.16M value, down from 684,937 last quarter. Hsbc Hldgs Plc now has $168.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 405,240 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 13/04/2018 – Robots aid HSBC battle against fraud; 27/03/2018 – SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SCHN.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 88 EUROS FROM 80 EUROS; 19/03/2018 – Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Announces That HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. Has Launched A Tender Offer, And Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Has Launched A Consent Solicitation, Relating To Any And All Of The 8; 11/04/2018 – USIMINAS USIM5.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 10.25 FROM BRL 8; RATING HOLD; 04/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Costs Dent HSBC 1Q Earnings; 21/03/2018 – HSBC: INVESTORS ADJUSTING EXPECTATIONS ON ARGENTINA’S TARGETS; 19/03/2018 – HSBC To Issue up to US$2.475 Billion Worth of Securities at 6.25%; 05/04/2018 – CHEMCHINA’S SYNGENTA CNNCC.UL SAYS HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, CITI, CREDIT SUISSE AND HSBC TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS STARTING ON APRIL 9, 2018; 18/05/2018 – HSBC ISSUANCE OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 04/05/2018 – BPOST SA BPOST.BR : HSBC CUTS TO REDUCE FROM HOLD

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL, worth $141,969 on Friday, May 17.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99M for 52.93 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 4,034 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 4,067 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 19,902 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 0% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Sei has invested 0.08% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Scotia Capital holds 17,800 shares. 13D Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 298,348 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 16,528 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo invested in 1% or 688,073 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 3,965 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 202 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Franklin Resources holds 0% or 24,356 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Papa John’s International had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $45 target in Wednesday, March 27 report. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Sell” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Longbow. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, February 27. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.