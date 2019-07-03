Matthews International Capital Management Trimmed Baidu (BIDU) Stake as Stock Declined; Merriman Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $24.72 Million

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 99.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 130,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,194 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 131,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $188.58. About 1.80M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 53,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 779,996 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.58M, down from 833,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 2.43 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $148.68M for 70.57 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 712,100 shares to 5.35 million shares, valued at $272.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 383,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A & Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1,557 shares. M&T Bank & Trust reported 363,670 shares. Cullinan Associates stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Edmp owns 4.44% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 23,934 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Limited Company holds 1,890 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. M Hldg Securities reported 2,678 shares stake. Linscomb And Williams reported 25,873 shares stake. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Natixis Advisors Lp reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Trust Of Virginia Va owns 1.6% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 63,664 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated reported 77,096 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Ins invested 0.53% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Carderock Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 2.33% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Northwest Counselors Ltd has 0.22% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,956 shares.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 13.13 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 19,179 shares to 24,834 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.