Matthews International Capital Management Raised Yy (YY) Stake; Bio-key International (BKYI) Shorts Decreased By 26.65%

Bio-key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI) had a decrease of 26.65% in short interest. BKYI’s SI was 27,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 26.65% from 37,900 shares previously. With 11,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Bio-key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s short sellers to cover BKYI’s short positions. The SI to Bio-key International Inc’s float is 0.44%. The stock decreased 6.48% or $0.052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.75. About 9,462 shares traded or 9.25% up from the average. BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) has declined 38.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical BKYI News: 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE, BIO-KEY WOULD EXPECT TO GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/04/2018 BIO-key to Showcase TouchLock Line of Biometric & Bluetooth Travel and Bicycle Locks at Hong Kong Global Sources Gifts and Hom; 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – BIO-KEY IS REITERATING ITS FULL YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $8 MLN – $12 MLN; 30/04/2018 – BIO-key to Display its Biometric Software and Hardware Solutions at connect:ID May 1 – 2 in Washington, DC; 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – WOULD EXPECT TO GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 99.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc acquired 105,000 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 210,800 shares with $17.71 million value, up from 105,800 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $4.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 634,527 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. The company has market cap of $10.80 million. The Company’s solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their application. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased Baozun Inc stake by 74,000 shares to 1.07 million valued at $44.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) stake by 13,600 shares and now owns 63,300 shares. Beigene Ltd was reduced too.

