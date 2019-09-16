Matthews International Capital Management Raised Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake; Doubleline Income Solutions Fund (DSL) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 9.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc acquired 10,600 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 123,300 shares with $11.91M value, up from 112,700 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $17.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $109.78. About 180,000 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Doubleline Income Solutions Fund (DSL) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.38, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 40 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 30 sold and reduced their stakes in Doubleline Income Solutions Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 13.74 million shares, up from 13.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Doubleline Income Solutions Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 26 Increased: 26 New Position: 14.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 70,631 shares traded. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.