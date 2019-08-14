Matthews International Capital Management Position in Sina (SINA) Raised as Shares Declined; Palisade Asset Management Upped Donaldson Co (DCI) Position

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 199,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 146,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 1.08M shares traded or 20.43% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 99,108 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 89,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 370,105 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 15 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH PRIOR FORECAST OF 13 TO 15 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – ENACOMM Teams Up with Core Banking Provider DCI to Bring Conversational Banking to Hundreds of Financial Institutions across th; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $100 MLN TO $110 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Previder tackles enterprise cloud demand with ADVA’s DCI solution; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2019: WB, SINA, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sina Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About SINA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SINA) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fanhua Inc by 1.26 million shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $46.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,237 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 43,783 shares. Maine-based Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru has invested 0.18% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.17% or 320,261 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 1.94M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ftb reported 100 shares. Alkeon Cap Management Limited Company holds 0% or 7,000 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 7,612 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company reported 34,377 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP holds 0.3% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 34,884 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology accumulated 600 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 434,481 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd reported 14,600 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0% or 4,901 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 20 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Donaldson Co – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,468 activity.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 73,770 shares to 212,813 shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 58,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,429 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 44,275 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers has 4,000 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.01% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 15,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Foster Dykema Cabot And Communication Ma holds 0.05% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 409,093 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 151,265 shares. 2.66 million are owned by Atlanta Co L L C. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 23,200 shares. Mckinley Management Llc Delaware holds 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 1,900 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Shelton Mngmt holds 460 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore & Il holds 0.14% or 4,385 shares. Regions Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).