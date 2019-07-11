Matthews International Capital Management Position in China Pete & Chem (SNP) Has Trimmed by $6.21 Million as Share Price Declined; Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Holder Franklin Resources Cut Stake by $4.65 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 78,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 154,793 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 31.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 20/04/2018 – China’s private chemical giant Hengli wins approval for crude oil quota; 24/04/2018 – China unlikely to repeat LNG import surge this winter – Unipec; 26/04/2018 – SIX REFINERIES TO BE FULLY SHUT ACCOUNT FOR 10 PCT OF CHINA’S MONTHLY CRUDE RUNS -REUTERS CALCULATION; 02/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC TO EXPAND LNG TERMINALS AT QINGDAO AND TIANJIN, TO HAVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ZHEJIANG TERMINAL SOON – SENIOR COMPANY OFFICIAL; 07/05/2018 – CHINA JAN-APR CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 151.43 MLN TONNES VS 139.11 MLN TONNES YR EARLIER – CUSTOMS; 26/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China refinery maintenance outages in Spring/Summer 2018; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From China Petroleum & Chemical Corp; 26/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) — China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., better known as Sinopec, reported net profit of 51.12 billion yuan ($8.10 billion) for 2017, a 10.1% increase from the previous year, helped by oil’s recovery and better prices for its products; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS TO PRODUCE 0.5 PCT SULPHUR BUNKER FUEL BY 2020 VS CURRENT 3.5 PCT SULPHUR; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 258,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 26.92 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508.85M, down from 27.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 7.01M shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 35,000 shares to 345,100 shares, valued at $52.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 42,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Analysts await Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HST’s profit will be $405.82M for 8.49 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 52,400 shares to 199,100 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 56,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

