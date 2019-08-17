Matthews International Capital Management Position in 58 Com (WUBA) Increased by $9.87 Million as Valuation Declined; Alpine Investment Management Has Cut Its Kingstone Cos (KINS) Stake by $10.57 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 68.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 151,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 373,200 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.51M, up from 221,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 422,387 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33)

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.74M market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 32,533 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 6.54 million shares to 6.90M shares, valued at $354.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 3.82 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $60,930 activity. 2,000 Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares with value of $16,350 were bought by Tupper Floyd R. On Tuesday, June 25 HAFT JAY M bought $17,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 2,000 shares. GOLDSTEIN BARRY had bought 1,500 shares worth $11,580 on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 467,958 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.04% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). 10,724 are held by Invesco Ltd. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 21,006 shares. Punch & Invest Management holds 0.25% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 200,500 shares. Bessemer Group reported 7,300 shares. 47,469 are held by National Bank Of Mellon Corp. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 12,484 shares in its portfolio. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 42,090 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael has 58,434 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd holds 0% or 1,597 shares in its portfolio.

