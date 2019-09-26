Matthews International Capital Management Position in 51Job (JOBS) Has Lowered by $1.99 Million; As Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Trimmed Its Stake by $634,676

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (MSFT) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,505 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, down from 47,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. (Msft) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.02. About 8.05M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 26,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 123,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29 million, down from 149,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 32,428 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) by 751,217 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $61.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 3.39M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 11,616 shares to 36,456 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (Cvx) (NYSE:CVX) by 3,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (Sc (SCHB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.