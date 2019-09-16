Matthews International Capital Management Lowered Yy (YY) Holding By $3.81 Million; Downey Financial (DSL)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Downey Financial Corp (DSL) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 40 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 30 cut down and sold their stock positions in Downey Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 13.74 million shares, up from 13.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Downey Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 26 Increased: 26 New Position: 14.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 26.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 55,200 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 155,600 shares with $10.84 million value, down from 210,800 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $4.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $61.44. About 308,452 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.03M for 21.04 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) stake by 5,400 shares to 91,800 valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) stake by 751,217 shares and now owns 2.11 million shares. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY has $8300 highest and $76.1000 lowest target. $78.70’s average target is 28.09% above currents $61.44 stock price. YY had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Thursday, May 30 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Bank of America.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes YY a Strong Sell? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gold gains as attacks on Saudi oil plants lift safe-haven bets – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cloudera’s (CLDR) Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Casey’s (CASY) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DoubleLine Income Solutions declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gundlach’s DoubleLine Income Solutions Distributes 9.7% Per Annum – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gundlach’s DoubleLine Income Solutions Distributing 8.96% – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cincinnati Bell: Lack Of Near-Term Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DSL: DoubleLine’s Red-Headed Step Child – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2016.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 6.09% of its portfolio in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund for 1.94 million shares. E&G Advisors Lp owns 104,250 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.81% invested in the company for 77,999 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 89,421 shares.