Matthews International Capital Management Lowered Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holding; Empire State Realty Trust Has 1.29 Sentiment

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 85 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 66 sold and trimmed equity positions in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 123.32 million shares, up from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Empire State Realty Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 56 Increased: 63 New Position: 22.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) stake by 17.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,600 shares as Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM)’s stock declined 2.76%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 63,300 shares with $1.55M value, down from 76,900 last quarter. Sk Telecom Ltd now has $15.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 618,100 shares traded or 90.88% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased Zai Lab Ltd stake by 56,061 shares to 67,700 valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Yum China Hldgs Inc stake by 130,900 shares and now owns 5.03M shares. Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) was raised too.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $4.65 billion. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. It has a 40.43 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.07M for 14.15 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for 9.25 million shares. Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 316,000 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 2.67% invested in the company for 3.88 million shares. The New York-based Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.56% in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V., a Netherlands-based fund reported 963,274 shares.