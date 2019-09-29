Matthews International Capital Management Lowered Sina (SINA) Position By $597,700; Flight Safety Technologies Has 1.52 Sentiment

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased Sina Corp (SINA) stake by 6.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,900 shares as Sina Corp (SINA)’s stock declined 38.25%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 185,200 shares with $7.99 million value, down from 199,100 last quarter. Sina Corp now has $2.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 1.40M shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing

Flight Safety Technologies Inc (FLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 225 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 148 trimmed and sold equity positions in Flight Safety Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 78.26 million shares, down from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Flight Safety Technologies Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 11 to 10 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 123 Increased: 161 New Position: 64.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. holds 8.12% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for 55,438 shares. 12 West Capital Management Lp owns 322,075 shares or 6.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Academy Capital Management Inc Tx has 5.53% invested in the company for 87,724 shares. The New York-based Palestra Capital Management Llc has invested 5.43% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 2.70 million shares.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment services and products primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $24.93 billion. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related services and products at participating locations. It has a 29.14 P/E ratio. The firm also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.19 million for 24.91 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) stake by 3.39 million shares to 3.52M valued at $76.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 817,200 shares and now owns 3.18 million shares. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) was raised too.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $24.34M for 27.49 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ent holds 167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 44,062 shares. Asset Mngmt One has 20,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 35,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hbk Investments LP holds 1.1% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone holds 0% or 141 shares. Fisher Asset Management has 42,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,988 shares. Aviva Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,900 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP owns 21,581 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 5,217 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 759,202 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Invesco Ltd has 511,937 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.