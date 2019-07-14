Matthews International Capital Management Lowered Its Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Position by $326,400; Stock Price Declined; American Century Companies Lifted Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $1.07 Million as Stock Rose

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 10,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 982,627 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.23M, up from 972,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 1.78 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 221,177 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 202,430 shares to 3.68M shares, valued at $266.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. 23,174 shares valued at $2.34 million were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 5,960 shares valued at $601,658 was sold by Whitaker Darla H. Shares for $1.60M were sold by Van Haren Julie. Shares for $743,400 were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6. The insider CARP DANIEL A sold $1.53 million. BLINN MARK A sold $683,813 worth of stock or 6,648 shares.

