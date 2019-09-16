Matthews International Capital Management Lifted Netease (NTES) Stake by $1.15 Million; Ashfield Capital Partners Decreased Its Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) as Stock Declined

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 168,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.17 million, up from 164,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $270.48. About 105,549 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 2,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 83,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36 million, down from 85,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $132.8. About 806,903 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,948.56 down -54.25 points – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alibaba Buys NetEase Unit for $2 Billion – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Aren’t the Bulls More Excited About Bilibili? – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About NetEase, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTES) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 International Stocks Worth Watching – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 13,900 shares to 185,200 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 46,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,700 shares, and cut its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 11.49 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $937.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,496 shares to 32,019 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (Prn) (VXUS).