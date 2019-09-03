Matthews International Capital Management Lifted Its Sina (SINA) Holding; Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 51 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 45 decreased and sold their positions in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 105.07 million shares, down from 105.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Capitol Federal Financial Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 35 Increased: 34 New Position: 17.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased Sina Corp (SINA) stake by 35.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc acquired 52,400 shares as Sina Corp (SINA)’s stock declined 38.25%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 199,100 shares with $11.80M value, up from 146,700 last quarter. Sina Corp now has $2.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 1.27M shares traded or 40.72% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The firm accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 19.96 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 145,793 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) has risen 10.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Investment MGT Exits Capitol Federal; 30/04/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL 2Q EPS 17C, EST. 19C; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial: Deal Represents Value of $47.08/CCB Shr

Knott David M holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. for 671,050 shares. Dean Investment Associates Llc owns 386,874 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 1.75 million shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.34% in the stock. American Century Companies Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 20.33 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sina Corp has $108 highest and $4500 lowest target. $72.75’s average target is 75.56% above currents $41.44 stock price. Sina Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Benchmark. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 6. As per Tuesday, May 28, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, March 6. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6100 target in Friday, May 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And accumulated 1.39M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0.02% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 434,481 shares. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Moreover, Gam Hldg Ag has 0.05% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Baillie Gifford stated it has 131,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 43,783 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Alphaone Invest Services Lc holds 780 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Natixis, a France-based fund reported 6,901 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 2.27 million shares in its portfolio.