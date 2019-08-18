Matthews International Capital Management Increases Position in Yy (YY); As Intuit Com (INTU) Share Price Rose, Holder Boston Common Asset Management Has Increased Its Position

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 99.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 210,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.71 million, up from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.55M shares traded or 27.64% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 73.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 8,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 19,629 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 11,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 1.06 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 15,400 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $52.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,237 shares, and cut its stake in Greentree Hospitality Group L.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV) by 31,629 shares to 85,370 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,331 shares, and cut its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne (NYSE:SNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bankshares Trust Division invested in 201 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 56,816 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance invested in 3.25 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mackenzie Financial Corp invested in 12,064 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc invested 3.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Yhb Advsr has 1.32% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 32,152 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.08% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 33,767 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust holds 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 1,895 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management reported 1,981 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Veritas Invest Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,379 shares.