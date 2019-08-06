Matthews International Capital Management Increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position By $7.72 Million; Shorts at Manitex International (MNTX) Raised By 42.54%

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 318.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc acquired 85,751 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 112,700 shares with $10.15M value, up from 26,949 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $15.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $100.11. About 573,490 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) had an increase of 42.54% in short interest. MNTX’s SI was 452,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 42.54% from 317,600 shares previously. With 81,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)’s short sellers to cover MNTX’s short positions. The SI to Manitex International Inc’s float is 3.2%. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 22,588 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 25/05/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces $32.7 Million Equity Investment by Tadano, Ltd; 25/05/2018 – Manitex Intl, Inc. Announces $32.7M Equity Investment by Tadano; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M; 09/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09; 09/05/2018 – Manitex Sees 2Q Rev $60M-$65M; 25/04/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manitex International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTX)

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased Baozun Inc stake by 74,000 shares to 1.07 million valued at $44.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Beigene Ltd stake by 9,800 shares and now owns 233,603 shares. Greentree Hospitality Group L was reduced too.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company has market cap of $117.31 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, makes, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes.

