Matthews International Capital Management Increased Jd Com (JD) Position by $2.27 Million; White Pine Investment Co Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 3.18 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEEDS TO KEEP SAFETY AS HIGHEST PRIORITY; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air: Aircraft Windows Have Multiple Layers; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Traffic Rose 3.7%; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 957 WAS ENROUTE CHICAGO TO NEWARK TODAY; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Engine Inspections Complete; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET; 20/04/2018 – FAA orders ’emergency’ engine inspections after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q EPS 79c; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 1.5%

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 75,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 410,979 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39M, up from 335,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 10.77 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.12% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 590,069 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 100,150 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.2% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hillsdale Mgmt invested in 0% or 150 shares. Country Trust Bank reported 212 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 20,266 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 500 were reported by Jfs Wealth Llc. Jennison Assocs Lc reported 0% stake. Monetary Mgmt Grp has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.62% or 155,627 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Haverford holds 16,400 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Limited Liability Corp has 32,500 shares. Stanley accumulated 20,137 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 160,385 shares.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.