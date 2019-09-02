Matthews International Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Sina (SINA) by $3.09 Million as Valuation Declined; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Rose, Toronto Dominion Bank Has Trimmed Its Position

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 86.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 14,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 2,266 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105,000, down from 16,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 858,582 shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 199,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 146,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 741,412 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Company accumulated 253,630 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 177,407 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Yhb Inv Advsrs has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.07% or 620,526 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd stated it has 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Renaissance Gp Ltd stated it has 0.61% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 8,211 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 5,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,939 were accumulated by Trexquant L P. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 111,815 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 11,690 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 78 shares.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $252.54M for 7.06 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 23,586 shares to 185,206 shares, valued at $53.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI).

