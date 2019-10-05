Matthews International Capital Management Holds Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Value Rose, Parsec Financial Management Has Increased Its Stake

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 817,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $538.05 million, up from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 91.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 111,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 233,743 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.79 million, up from 121,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.56. About 4.42M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Alibaba Makes a $2 Billion Deal, Lululemon’s Q2 Crushes Estimates – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Solid Business With Lots To Like – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China state officials sent to private firms – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: BABA, JD, BIDU, SNAP, PYPL – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese techs slide amid White House action – Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 13,900 shares to 185,200 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Leuthold Ltd Liability Corp has 0.59% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 67,928 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 58,398 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm owns 3,924 shares. Sigma Planning owns 13,738 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership accumulated 112,870 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe reported 14,361 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Brandes Invest Partners LP has 0.13% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 83,200 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 12.11 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 6.78 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Beech Hill Inc accumulated 0.32% or 8,900 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd invested in 0.2% or 25,592 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP has 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1,413 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Announces US FDA Approves Descovy for HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis – StreetInsider.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) CEO Daniel O’Day presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.