Matthews International Capital Management Holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Has Lowered by $628,000 as Share Price Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder New England Investment & Retirement Group Lowered Its Stake

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 669,237 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16M, down from 684,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 4.92 million shares traded or 141.21% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 09/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 500 FRM EUR 425; 19/03/2018 – Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Announces That HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. Has Launched A Tender Offer, And Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Has; 28/03/2018 – Sarabjit “Ruby” Walia Appointed Head of Digital for HSBC’s US Retail Banking and Wealth Management Group; 08/03/2018 – HSBC’s Major Warns February Risk Correction May Be Just a Start; 17/04/2018 – M6 MMTP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 24 EUROS FROM 23.5 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – 45GK: HSBC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – HSBC bosses grilled on bank’s gender pay gap and diversity; 22/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 08/03/2018 – CINEWORLD GROUP PLC CINE.L : HSBC RESUMES WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE 300P; 13/05/2018 – HSBC trade finance transaction opens door for blockchain in $9tn market

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue Etf by 56,287 shares to 220,441 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 84,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Etf (GLD).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd reported 35,092 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invs Limited has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has 0.82% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 74,785 shares. 876,411 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Ks. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 68,879 shares. Tiedemann Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New England And Inc owns 16,770 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com holds 6,366 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Credit Invests Ltd reported 3.18% stake. Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited Company holds 2,413 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Excalibur Corp stated it has 5.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lord Abbett And invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Madison Investment Hldgs Inc has 776,154 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd holds 155,436 shares.