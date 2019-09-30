Matthews International Capital Management Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Upped as Stock Price Declined; As Kt (KT) Share Price Declined, Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Upped Position by $42.76 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 817,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $538.05 million, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31M shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 552.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.14 million, up from 645,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 356,862 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 720,296 shares to 59,700 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baozun Inc by 38,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

