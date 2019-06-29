Matthews International Capital Management Has Upped Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding by $7.72 Million; Stock Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Woodstock Has Trimmed Position by $584,181

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 318.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 85,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, up from 26,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 964,809 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 4,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65M, down from 230,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 78,600 shares to 86,400 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,300 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rhumbline Advisers has 3.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13.47 million shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2,452 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 162,124 shares. First Bancorp Sioux Falls holds 4.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,946 shares. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 3,229 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Mercantile Trust holds 1.76% or 63,583 shares in its portfolio. 8,592 were reported by Stadion Money Ltd Company. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 26,554 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Rech Incorporated invested in 6.31 million shares or 4.14% of the stock. Bell Fincl Bank holds 19,244 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Lc reported 7.00 million shares. Sun Life Fin has 13,075 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tdam Usa Inc has 4.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 548,695 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.