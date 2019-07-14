Matthews International Capital Management Has Upped By $3.09 Million Its Sina (SINA) Stake; Consol Energy (CEIX) Shorts Increased By 6.43%

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) had an increase of 6.43% in short interest. CEIX’s SI was 781,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.43% from 734,100 shares previously. With 224,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)’s short sellers to cover CEIX’s short positions. The SI to Consol Energy Inc’s float is 2.88%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 203,353 shares traded. CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has declined 31.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CEIX News: 25/04/2018 – CONSOL Coal Resources Announces Distribution for First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $87.8 MLN VS $79.1 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Consol Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ CONSOL Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEIX); 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – SEES 2018 COAL AVERAGE REVENUE PER TON – $47.15-$48.75; 30/05/2018 – Consol Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 6; 08/03/2018 CONSOL Coal Resources LP Announces 2017 K-1 Tax Package Availability; 07/05/2018 – CONSOL ENERGY INC CNX.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $21; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $31 MLN- $36 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL ENERGY INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCL. 100% PAMC) OF $125-$145 MILLION

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased Sina Corp (SINA) stake by 35.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc acquired 52,400 shares as Sina Corp (SINA)’s stock declined 13.34%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 199,100 shares with $11.80M value, up from 146,700 last quarter. Sina Corp now has $2.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 485,854 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company has market cap of $698.83 million. The firm owns and operates its mining activities in the Northern Appalachian Basin. It has a 6.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal yearly and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

Among 6 analysts covering Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sina had 13 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 31 to “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, May 28 to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 89,557 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. 5,085 were reported by Seatown Pte. Matthews Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 199,100 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 43,352 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 34,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 6,095 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.17% or 320,261 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 407,062 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 4,526 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Incorporated holds 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 608 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3,456 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 8,026 shares.

