Matthews International Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Baidu (BIDU) by $8.77 Million; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Declined, Pitcairn Company Has Cut Its Holding

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 4,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 14,621 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 18,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.95. About 6.45 million shares traded or 4.78% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 53,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 779,996 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.58 million, down from 833,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $104.12. About 3.18M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

