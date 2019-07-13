Matthews International Capital Management Has Raised Its Jd Com (JD) Position; Tremblant Capital Group Lowered Proofpoint (PFPT) Position

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 22.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc acquired 75,500 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock rose 23.69%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 410,979 shares with $12.39M value, up from 335,479 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $52.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 11.77M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity

Tremblant Capital Group decreased Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) stake by 49.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tremblant Capital Group sold 367,423 shares as Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)’s stock rose 0.56%. The Tremblant Capital Group holds 378,542 shares with $45.97M value, down from 745,965 last quarter. Proofpoint Inc now has $6.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $125.22. About 291,386 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased Bilibili Inc stake by 56,900 shares to 332,800 valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baozun Inc stake by 74,000 shares and now owns 1.07 million shares. Fanhua Inc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, January 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities given on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Legal & General Grp Public Limited has 0.02% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Ftb invested in 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Kansas-based Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks has invested 0.54% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc has 2,597 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 70,257 shares. Thornburg Invest Management Inc stated it has 0.11% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 16,432 were accumulated by Capital Fund Mgmt. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 36,959 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 69,300 shares stake. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.14% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 8.12 million shares. Moreover, Firsthand Mngmt has 1.81% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 40,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 42,148 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.01% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 384,190 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 529,900 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Proofpoint Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Wedbush maintained Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) rating on Friday, April 12. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. Mizuho initiated it with “Hold” rating and $120 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $132 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 24. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. Knight David had sold 1,500 shares worth $152,148. 3,200 shares were sold by Herren Richard Scott, worth $374,400 on Friday, February 1. On Thursday, February 7 Lee Robert Darren sold $918,952 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 8,031 shares.