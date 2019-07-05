Matthews International Capital Management Has Raised Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position by $14.57 Million as Stock Value Declined; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Decreased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position as Shares Rose

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 56.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 6,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,248 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 11,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207.3. About 1.16 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Goldman Co-Presidents Leading Candidates to Replace Blankfein; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 32.5 PCT; 06/04/2018 – So far the latest threat of $100 billion in tariffs by President Trump seems to be a negotiating tactic, but Goldman’s Jan Hatzius told CNBC risks of a trade war have increased; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS APPOINTS JOHN MALLORY AS HEAD OF PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT IN THE AMERICAS; 08/05/2018 – Former Goldman Exec Gary Cohn expects the digital coin of the future will be simpler than bitcoin; 09/03/2018 – Dealbook: Will Goldman’s Blankfein Depart by the End of the Year?: DealBook Briefing; 29/03/2018 – Total, Tikehau target 1 bln euro energy transition fund; 07/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESWOMAN SANDERS: TRUMP HAS NUMBER OF PEOPLE TO CHOOSE FROM TO REPLACE ECONOMIC ADVISER GARY COHN; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investment Management Rev $1.77B; 12/03/2018 – HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 202,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.68M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.83 million, up from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $64.67. About 2.13M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Van Eck Assoc has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Tpg Gp Holdings (Sbs) Advsrs Inc has invested 2.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pinnacle Financial Inc holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc invested in 625 shares. Cleararc Inc owns 0.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 13,938 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 76,287 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt owns 79,180 shares or 4.3% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cibc Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 3,498 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has 3,945 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. The insider Middleton Sean sold $48,650. $54,470 worth of stock was sold by Telesmanic Robert on Friday, January 11. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – CTSH – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Cognizant (CTSH) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fanhua Inc by 1.26 million shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $46.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baozun Inc by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Accordion, Blackstone, Legoland, HealthEquity, Lightyear, OTPP – Mergers & Acquisitions” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Both Own – GuruFocus.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Move In as Goldman Sachs Stock Tops 200-Day – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tikvah Management has invested 3.86% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Strs Ohio owns 310,206 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Natl Asset Management Incorporated holds 3,683 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 66,133 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Markel Corporation invested in 0.54% or 168,880 shares. Kamunting Street Management Ltd Partnership holds 21.19% or 91,597 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Duncker Streett And Co Inc stated it has 0.44% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt holds 0.3% or 7,148 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.15% or 98,650 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company holds 133,115 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corp invested 0.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1,695 are owned by Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership. Hightower Advsrs Ltd invested in 77,407 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.93 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.