Matthews International Capital Management Has Raised Its China Pete & Chem (SNP) Stake; Osterweis Capital Management Cut By $569,976 Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 2.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 12,954 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 450,936 shares with $20.25M value, down from 463,890 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $48.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.03 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) stake by 6.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc acquired 5,400 shares as China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP)’s stock declined 15.57%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 91,800 shares with $6.26 million value, up from 86,400 last quarter. China Pete & Chem Corp now has $82.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 57,732 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 07/03/2018 – China’s two big oil majors urge tax breaks for building gas storage and imports; 12/04/2018 – China March crude oil imports up 21.4 pct from February; 12/04/2018 – CHINA JAN-MAR CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 112.07 MLN TONNES VS 104.73 MLN TONNES YR EARLIER – CUSTOMS; 16/05/2018 – Sinopec Guangzhou refinery processing new grades from Norway, U.S; 15/05/2018 – CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL 600028.SS 0386.HK SAYS BOARD ELECTS DAI HOULIANG AS CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – Strong LNG demand, led by Asia, may be able to absorb new supply – executives; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS GASOLINE AND DIESEL FROM ALL OF ITS REFINERIES WILL REACH NATIONAL 6 FUEL STANDARD BY OCTOBER 2018; 04/05/2018 – Sinopec starts catalytic cracking unit construction at JV refinery with Kuwait; 15/04/2018 – Sinopec’s Hainan refinery pumps jet fuel via pipeline for first time; 25/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) stake by 55,200 shares to 155,600 valued at $10.84M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 46,000 shares and now owns 184,700 shares. Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials has $6200 highest and $3400 lowest target. $52.86’s average target is 2.68% above currents $51.48 stock price. Applied Materials had 14 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4300 target in Friday, August 16 report. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 19. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Needham. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Monday, September 23 with “Buy” rating.

