Matthews International Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Stock Rose; Permanens Capital LP Holds Position in Knowles (KN)

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 91.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 77,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,768 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 84,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 123,382 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 118,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430.23M, up from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $168.73. About 9.02M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15,700 shares to 669,237 shares, valued at $27.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 25,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,700 shares, and cut its stake in Greentree Hospitality Group L.

