Matthews International Capital Management Has Lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake; Pricesmart (PSMT) Sentiment Is 1.16

Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 73 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 63 decreased and sold stock positions in Pricesmart Inc. The funds in our database now have: 21.32 million shares, down from 22.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pricesmart Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 46 Increased: 42 New Position: 31.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 25,400 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 2.57 million shares with $105.37M value, down from 2.60M last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $207.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 3.57M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased Momo Inc stake by 174,200 shares to 468,600 valued at $17.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) stake by 13,900 shares and now owns 149,500 shares. Zai Lab Ltd was raised too.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 26.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PSMT’s profit will be $15.88 million for 28.81 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by PriceSmart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days Left Until PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PSMT, ANET, BLUE – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PriceSmart Announces Plans to Build a New Warehouse Club in Colombia – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Warehouse Club Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, Caribbean, and Colombia. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The companyÂ’s warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. It has a 25.53 P/E ratio. As of October 6, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Costa Rica and Colombia; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.71 million activity.