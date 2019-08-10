Matthews International Capital Management Has Lowered Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position as Market Value Declined; Amarillo National Bank Lifted Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) as Stock Value Rose

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 571,137 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 25,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.57M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.37M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.48 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 130,900 shares to 5.03M shares, valued at $226.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 85,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 2,120 shares to 9,459 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,061 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).