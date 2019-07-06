Matthews International Capital Management Has Lowered Its Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Holding by $628,000; Azimuth Capital Management Increased Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $2.84 Million

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 33,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,392 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 82,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 669,237 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16M, down from 684,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 1.02 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 30/04/2018 – HSBC PREVIOUSLY PREDICTED A BOE INTEREST-RATE INCREASE IN MAY; 08/03/2018 – Evening Mail: Crooked HSBC workers lived luxury lifestyles on back of £220k fraud; 28/03/2018 – AMPLIFON AMPF.Ml : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – HSBC DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER PAY GAP IN GROUP MANAGEMENT SERVICES ENTITY OF 42 PERCENT IN 2017; 20/04/2018 – HSBC CEO Says Overhaul Strategy ‘Is Working’; 10/04/2018 – HSBC CEO FLINT SPEAKS IN HONG KONG; 27/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Security Services Early Repurchase(s); 09/04/2018 – Angola Gets $500 Million From HSBC Account Frozen Due to Fraud; 13/04/2018 – HSBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 12 (Table); 18/05/2018 – FFP SA FFPP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 116 EUROS FROM 114 EUROS

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 52,400 shares to 199,100 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 105,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC +2.4% on retail, wealth management strength – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “All 18 banks pass first part of Fed’s stress tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HSBC: Well Positioned In Asia, But Still Not A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lloyds Banking Group: Latest U.K. Credit Data Point To A Further Slowdown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike Missed Earnings, The Robots Could Sell It, We’ll Buy At $77 – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Things Nike Management Wants You to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trade Winds, Fed Still In Focus, But Strong Micron Results Might Help Semiconductors – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike says it’s ready for macro wildcards – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,073 shares to 78,949 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select (XLV) by 12,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,512 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Comml Bank In owns 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 18,131 shares. Lau Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 28,611 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co accumulated 42,699 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nbt Bancorp N A New York accumulated 39,922 shares. 1.43 million were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 0.49% or 86,854 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 115,217 were accumulated by Violich Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Company holds 0.31% or 18,278 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 27,613 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 25,091 shares. Fincl Advisory owns 0.17% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 10,375 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Communication holds 0.73% or 70,850 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot reported 0.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).