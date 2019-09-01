Matthews International Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) by $326,400 as Stock Price Declined; Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Trimmed Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $305,500 as Valuation Rose

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 228,691 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 130,900 shares to 5.03M shares, valued at $226.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Another recent and important SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “SK Telecom’s (SKM) Management on Q2 2019 Results- Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $6.63 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,370 shares to 9,495 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co. by 9,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN).

