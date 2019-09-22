Matthews International Capital Management Has Decreased Its 58 Com (WUBA) Stake by $700,600; Market Value Declined; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Stake in Abbvie Com (ABBV) Raised by $4.92 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 361,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.50 million, down from 373,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 727,541 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 416.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 68,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 84,714 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 16,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 13.10 million shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 5,400 shares to 91,800 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Bilibili Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.61% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 26,248 shares. Stone Run Cap accumulated 4,800 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 70,576 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Buckingham Cap Mngmt reported 14,518 shares. 1.03M are held by Aperio Group Inc Lc. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com accumulated 926,080 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas owns 4,634 shares. L S Advisors has invested 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Canandaigua Fincl Bank & Tru invested in 0.42% or 31,184 shares. American Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 5,216 shares. Smithfield Company invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Of Oklahoma holds 6,510 shares. Ballentine Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,168 shares.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 105,699 shares to 14,736 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P North Amer Tech (IGV) by 1,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,489 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Index Etf (EFV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76M. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.