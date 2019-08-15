Matthews International Capital Management Has Decreased China Pete & Chem (SNP) Stake; Ashmore Group Plc Has Raised Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Stake By $13.94 Million

Ashmore Group Plc increased Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) stake by 127.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashmore Group Plc acquired 1.27M shares as Icici Bank Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Ashmore Group Plc holds 2.26 million shares with $25.94 million value, up from 996,245 last quarter. Icici Bank Ltd now has $37.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 891,534 shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – India Unit News: Criminals loot Rs 28 lakh from ICICI Bank`s collection agent in Bihar; 12/04/2018 – INDIA MARKET REGULATOR INITIATES PROBE INTO ALLEGED CORPORATE GOVERNMANCE BREACHES AT ICICI BANK – ET NOW CITING; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK A PART OF GROUP OF BANKS TO LEND TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 142.6B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – BTVI Live: #CBI Sources: ICICI-Videocon CaseCBI questions Sunil Bhuta, CFO & Head Corporate Finance, NuPower

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) stake by 47.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 78,600 shares as China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP)’s stock declined 15.57%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 86,400 shares with $6.87 million value, down from 165,000 last quarter. China Pete & Chem Corp now has $80.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.64. About 35,374 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 26/03/2018 – China’s state-owned oil companies rev up investment; 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 24/05/2018 – Chinese, others clamor for crude exports, but U.S. straining capacity; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Asian oil demand to hit record, but industry can’t take eyes off Middle East; 26/03/2018 – China’s Sinopec inks first deal to buy oil priced off Shanghai crude futures; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FEBRUARY CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 32.26 MLN TONNES VS 40.64 MLN TONNES IN JANUARY – CUSTOMS; 26/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China refinery maintenance outages in Spring/Summer 2018; 24/04/2018 – China unlikely to repeat LNG import surge this winter – Unipec; 04/05/2018 – Sinopec starts catalytic cracking unit construction at JV refinery with Kuwait; 15/05/2018 – CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL 600028.SS 0386.HK SAYS BOARD ELECTS DAI HOULIANG AS CHAIRMAN

