Matthews International Capital Management Has Decreased Baidu (BIDU) Holding By $84.27 Million; Franklin Resources Cut Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Position By $29.92 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 92.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 720,296 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 59,700 shares with $7.01M value, down from 779,996 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $37.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $108.14. About 337,974 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 8.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc sold 340,034 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 3.67M shares with $324.71 million value, down from 4.01M last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $191.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $96.61. About 94,623 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

Among 5 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Baidu has $191 highest and $11800 lowest target. $152.80’s average target is 41.30% above currents $108.14 stock price. Baidu had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 21. Nomura maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, August 9 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $175 target.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76M for 22.72 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

