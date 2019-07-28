Matthews International Capital Management Has Cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake; Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Has 1.36 Sentiment

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 25,400 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 2.57M shares with $105.37M value, down from 2.60M last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $220.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 64 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 47 cut down and sold their stakes in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 15.28 million shares, up from 14.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 36 Increased: 41 New Position: 23.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) stake by 105,000 shares to 210,800 valued at $17.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Momo Inc stake by 174,200 shares and now owns 468,600 shares. Huazhu Group Ltd was raised too.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool" on July 26, 2019

Analysts await Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 23.91% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RRGB’s profit will be $4.54M for 24.76 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.21% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 189,329 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) has declined 44.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining and fast-casual restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $449.54 million. As of September 6, 2017, it operated approximately 550 Red Robin restaurants. It currently has negative earnings.