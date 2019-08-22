Matthews International Capital Management Has Cut Position in Baidu (BIDU) as Stock Declined; Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Lowered Holding

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 53,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 779,996 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.58 million, down from 833,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $107.9. About 6.13 million shares traded or 52.44% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.02. About 142,379 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.28 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

