Matthews International Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by $628,000 as Stock Value Declined; As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Wespac Advisors Has Increased by $2.97 Million Its Stake

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 972.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 24,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 26,642 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 2,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.03. About 1.92M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 669,237 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16M, down from 684,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 845,518 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 09/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.9 FROM EUR 5.8; RATING HOLD; 09/04/2018 – HSBC’S MAHER: `UNLIKELY’ CHINA WOULD USE DEVALUATION IN TRADE; 18/04/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 65 EUROS FROM 64 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – Maritz Motivation Solutions and HSBC Innovate with Artificial Intelligence in the Loyalty Sector; 17/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Extends Credit Limit to $47M With HSBC; 09/04/2018 – HSBC FX STRATEGIST DARAGH MAHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-HSBC Private Banking names global solutions group head in Americas; 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Hsbc Holdings Plc On Overseas Regulatory Announcement – Other; 07/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED STAN.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 680P FROM 630P; 25/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) – Electra Private Equity plc

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 202,430 shares to 3.68 million shares, valued at $266.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.95 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.66 billion for 8.02 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

