Matthews International Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Baidu (BIDU) by $8.77 Million; As Newell Brands (NWL) Valuation Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lifted Position

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 53,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 779,996 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.58 million, down from 833,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $115.63. About 2.29M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 193,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 2.30 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s places Flex Acquisition ratings under review for downgrade; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Aims to Grow Dividend After 2019 Within Target 30%-35% Payout Ratio Range; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES NEWELL BRANDS PROXY STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Director Nominees to the Newell Board at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Restructuring Into $9B Consumer-Products Company; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now has a challenger at Newell Brands; 18/05/2018 – Ominto: Mitch Hill, Gregory Newell, Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, Peter Harris and Gary Baughman Have Resigned From Board Without Disagreement; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands expands list of possible asset sales; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.85

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 712,100 shares to 5.35 million shares, valued at $272.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 202,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01 million for 68.83 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 13,665 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 297,449 shares. Tru Inv Advisors holds 0.5% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 27,710 shares. 15,755 were reported by Pacific Glob Inv. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors Inc stated it has 131,323 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rampart Limited accumulated 0.02% or 11,946 shares. Com Commercial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Mhr Fund Mngmt Llc has 0.91% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 850,000 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt reported 70,350 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 47,132 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 334,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 6,971 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 276 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc has 241,530 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 396,918 shares.