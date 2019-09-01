Matthews International Capital Management Has Boosted Position in 58 Com (WUBA) by $9.87 Million as Share Value Declined; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $4.62 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.13 million shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 68.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 151,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 373,200 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.51 million, up from 221,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 470,096 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43)

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 171,457 shares to 219,433 shares, valued at $17.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,296 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Kevin Kelly’s Zayo Group Options Trade – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. â€“ ZAYO – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group plans mid-March analyst day amid M&A chatter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waterfront Capital Prtnrs Llc reported 3.06% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Swiss Comml Bank owns 859,300 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 26,760 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory Mngmt reported 71,838 shares stake. Proshare Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 27,159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miller Howard Invests reported 119,224 shares stake. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 0% stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 308,430 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp reported 77,124 shares. Harber Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Benjamin F Edwards & Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moore Cap Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “58.com Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “58.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.