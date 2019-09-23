Matthews International Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by $1.02 Million as Market Value Rose; Altrinsic Global Advisors Maintains Holding in Biogen (BIIB)

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 28,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 136,287 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.87 million, up from 108,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $241.12. About 676,397 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 123,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91 million, up from 112,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $112.51. About 279,436 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Invest Grp, Maine-based fund reported 447,550 shares. Amica Retiree Tru accumulated 838 shares. Cap Fund has invested 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush Com has invested 0.56% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Burney reported 10,479 shares. Waddell & Reed invested in 93,232 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 0.05% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Northern Trust invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Central State Bank & Tru has 8,907 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. American Research Company reported 10,070 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Motco reported 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 50 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 31,002 shares to 532,781 shares, valued at $25.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 58,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,814 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

