Matthews International Capital Management Has Boosted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stake By $16.48 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) stake by 1127.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc acquired 383,200 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 417,200 shares with $18.23 million value, up from 34,000 last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd now has $19.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 58,965 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines

Among 8 analysts covering Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Boardwalk REIT has $49 highest and $44 lowest target. $46.94’s average target is 3.76% above currents $45.24 stock price. Boardwalk REIT had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by IBC. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Desjardins Securities. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, February 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by GMP Securities with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, February 26. Raymond James maintained the shares of BEI.UN in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. See Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 159,569 shares traded or 66.07% up from the average. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) For Its Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Theglobeandmail.com published article titled: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail”, Theglobeandmail.com published: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A marijuana stock that stands out from the pack – The Globe and Mail” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Global Net Lease’s (GNL) Q4 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, and ownership of multi-family residential communities in Canada. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. As of January 7, 2010, the firm had approximately 260 properties with 36,418 units totaling approximately 31 million net rentable square feet in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. It has a 20.54 P/E ratio.

Among 11 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.54’s average target is 25.78% above currents $35.41 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Benchmark. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was upgraded by CLSA. China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. maintained the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, March 4. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $48 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Nomura. UBS maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $45 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CTRP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TrainPal Expands Product Coverage to Italy Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IEMG, JD, NTES, CTRP – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ctrip and Sicily Boost Tourism Co-operation with Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip Announces Put Right Notification for 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased Iqiyi Inc stake by 15,400 shares to 2.19M valued at $52.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 25,480 shares and now owns 230,700 shares. Baozun Inc was reduced too.