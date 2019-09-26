Matthews International Capital Management Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $138.11 Million; Nuance Comm. (NUAN) Share Price Declined While Staley Capital Advisers Has Cut Holding by $2.54 Million

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Comm. (NUAN) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 169,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 806,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.88M, down from 975,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nuance Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 1.16M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 817,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $538.05M, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $175.76. About 5.76M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.56 million for 23.90 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Appoints Tracy Krumme as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Biometrics Saved Enterprises $1B in Fraud in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 104,583 shares to 817,190 shares, valued at $32.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet C by 1,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation invested in 3.76M shares. Kirr Marbach & Co Limited Liability Co In stated it has 553,836 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. 64,804 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Com owns 80,888 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 14,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 29,137 shares. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.15% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Jefferies Grp Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 426,375 shares. Covington holds 0% or 575 shares. Verition Fund reported 91,464 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 47,025 shares. Staley Cap Advisers holds 806,300 shares. Td Lc stated it has 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Lpl Fincl Lc accumulated 65,579 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 26,500 shares to 123,000 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 315,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Alibaba Makes a $2 Billion Deal, Lululemon’s Q2 Crushes Estimates – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “JD.com Counters Pinduoduo in the Social Shopping Market – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.