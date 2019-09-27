Matthews International Capital Management Decreased Yy (YY) Position as Stock Price Declined; Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Shares Rose While Advisors Preferred Trimmed Its Holding by $823,200

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) by 97.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 5,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $164.57. About 348,007 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 24/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 155,600 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, down from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 473,852 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.03 million for 20.27 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 5,400 shares to 91,800 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) by 751,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ssga Income Allocation Etf (INKM) by 12,566 shares to 61,758 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Global Bond Opportunities Etf by 10,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,005 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Fund (FDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold CBRL shares while 81 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 19.13 million shares or 1.96% more from 18.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,443 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 29,651 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Waddell & Reed Fincl owns 119,006 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 6,100 shares. Tennessee-based Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.02% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Aperio Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 130,047 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd invested in 158,836 shares. Dupont Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 364,409 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 30,941 shares. Synovus Fin Corp has invested 0.02% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Adirondack Tru Communication has invested 0.03% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested in 6,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).