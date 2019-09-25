Matthews International Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Baidu (BIDU) as Stock Value Declined; As Lyondell Basell Industry (LYB) Stock Declined, Stoneridge Investment Partners Lowered Its Stake by $416,756

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lyondell Basell Industry (LYB) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 4,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 20,307 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, down from 25,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondell Basell Industry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $86.29. About 2.74 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 92.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 720,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 59,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01 million, down from 779,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $97.61. About 6.52 million shares traded or 73.17% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $281.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14,206 shares to 17,636 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology by 24,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.68M for 7.70 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. 7,246 shares were bought by Patel Bhavesh V., worth $498,873 on Friday, August 23.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 134,900 shares to 545,879 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 2.62M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP).