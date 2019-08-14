Matthews International Capital Management Cut Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holding By $326,400; AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. AstraZeneca PLC had 76 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 18 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) on Friday, May 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, August 6. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 7600 target in Friday, July 26 report. Deutsche Bank maintained AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) on Monday, July 8 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 7200 target in Friday, May 24 report. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 12. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold”. See AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) latest ratings:

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of 95.03 billion GBP. The Company’s marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. It has a 42.31 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases.

The stock decreased 1.33% or GBX 98 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 7244. About 1.09M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5900P FROM 5800P; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 07/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA & LUYE PHARMA GROUP ENTER PACT FOR RIGHTS TO SEROQU; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA EVP MARK MALLON SPEAKS IN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD ASTR.NS SAYS CO TO FURTHER INVEST $ 90 MLN OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IN INDIA; 24/05/2018 – BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTRAZENECA

More recent AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid AstraZeneca PLC’s (LON:AZN) Upcoming 1.0% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did AstraZeneca PLC’s (LON:AZN) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

