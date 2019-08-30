Matthews International Capital Management Cut Its Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Position by $628,000; Valuation Declined; Seven Post Investment Office LP Cut Proofpoint (PFPT) Stake by $4.15 Million

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $113.21. About 49,448 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 669,237 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16 million, down from 684,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 999,629 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 09/05/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1500P FROM 1450P; RATING HOLD; 05/04/2018 – Standard (HK): More surgery on cards for HSBC; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 07/03/2018 – HSBC’S IRENE HO, CEO OF VENTURE, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 17/04/2018 – PIRC ALSO RECOMMENDS INVESTORS VOTE AGAINST REELECTION OF SIX HSBC BOARD MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s asigna calificaciones a 2 nuevos fondos de renta fíja de HSBC Administradora de lnversiones S.A.SGFCI; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S ALAWWAL BANK – ANNOUNCES THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN RELATION TO ITS PROPOSED MERGER WITH THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK (SABB); 18/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 750P FROM 260P; 15/03/2018 – HSBC DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR HSBC BANK PLC OF 86 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.11% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 3,000 shares. First Republic Management Inc owns 35,979 shares. 11,440 were accumulated by Trexquant Limited Partnership. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested in 27,419 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 98,696 shares. Menta Ltd, California-based fund reported 1,980 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Invesco Limited owns 555,890 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 99,552 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc has 0.02% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 3,679 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 5,411 shares. Eaton Vance reported 119,701 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 19,727 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 36,959 shares.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75B and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 151,900 shares to 373,200 shares, valued at $24.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).